Boil advisory for Greene County community remains in place while officials test water samples

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County community has water service back, but residents still need to boil water before drinking it.

The East Dunkard Water Authority issued a boil advisory on Saturday for the Davistown area after a power failure caused the Donley water tank to drain.

As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, all residents had water back and the Donley tank was refilling. Once normal operating levels in the tank are back, the East Dunkard Water Authority will collect and analyze water quality samples.

Until those tests are done, Davistown residents should still boil their water before use. The East Dunkard Water Authority expects this boil advisory to last for several more days.

Potable water is available while the advisory in place. One potable water tank is located at the intersection of Township Building Road and Bunner Hill Road and Pigeon Hole Road. The other is located at 593 Meadow Run Road. Residents should bring their own containers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group