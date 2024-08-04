Local

Boil advisory lifted for Greene County community

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Water faucet ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A boil advisory in a Greene County community has been lifted.

The East Dunkard Water Authority issued a boil advisory for the Davistown area after a power failure caused the Donley water tank to drain on July 27.

The water company is now lifting the advisory since water samples collected on Aug. 2 and 3 came back with acceptable results.

Davistown residents no longer need to boil water or take other precautions before use.

