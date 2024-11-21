Boiler house in Springdale can be imploded, court rules

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Channel 11 learned the boiler house in Springdale can be imploded after a court ruling on Tuesday. Some neighbors we spoke with say they are upset about it.

These two chimney stacks came down at the former Cheswick power plant last summer causing property damage and toxic dust to enter neighbors’ homes. Andrea Manzo said it was it was really inconvenient.

“It came down it shook my door, my windows, the power went out for a while,” Manzo said.

More than a dozen people took legal action to block the implosion of the boiler house that was scheduled for last September because they believed it would cause more damage.

An Allegheny County judge decided to pause the implosion and issued an order to require the state’s Department of Environmental Protection and Allegheny County Health Department to help plan a safe demolition.

Channel 11 told you before how the property owner, Charah Solutions claimed that imploding the boiler house would go differently considering its size and shape so they appealed the decision. Tuesday, the state’s superior court reversed the judge’s decision, now allowing the implosion of the boiler house to happen.

“A lot of people are worried because a lot do the damages that were caused in the first implosion haven’t really been fixed and that has people upset including myself,” Manzo said.

The co-owner of a nearby ice cream shop that’s been around for four generations is glad it will finally be taken down.

“I think it’s a great thing. It’s been an eyesore for a long time, I would love to see them clean it up,” said Elias Wilson, who co-owns Glen’s Frozen Custard.

He hopes they do some good with the property. Many neighbors just hope it won’t be a repeat of the last implosion.

“Make sure people are more safe than the property. Safe would be great,” Manzo said.

We are still working to find out when the second implosion will happen.

