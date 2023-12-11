Implosion at Cheswick Power Station paused for now, judge rules

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Plans to implode the Cheswick Power Station’s boiler house have been placed on pause for now.

In a court order issued Sunday, Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay Jr. granted a preliminary injunction requested by more than a dozen residents who are fighting to halt the implosion.

The residents claim that they suffered significantly following an earlier implosion at the Springdale site this past summer when two smokestacks came down.

>> ‘It’s concerning’: Springdale smokestack implosion leaves behind dust, soot a week later

During a preliminary injunction hearing, the court heard testimony on the property damage and health impacts residents say they faced.

>> Emergency injunction continues in 2nd Cheswick power plant implosion

The blast sent dust flying all over properties, even entering homes. Tests revealed a presence of “lead and arsenic,” among other RCRA metals, per court documents.

“It’s been pretty treacherous, to say the least,” said Brittni Bair, a concerned mom who’s among the plaintiffs.

Bair, however, told Channel 11 on Monday that the judge’s 33-page decision felt “validating.”

As part of the order, the parties have ten days to meet and attempt to reach an agreement, while developing a safety plan. The plan must then be submitted to the DEP and ACHD for review and input, and “the Parties shall request both the DEP and the ACHD to attend and participate in a public meeting,” per the order.

“I’m hoping we can come to a fair safety plan,” Bair said, adding that she’s further hopeful for “more transparency to the community” this time around.

The defendants in the case include the property owner, Charah Solutions, and argue that “the circumstances surrounding the chimney implosion will not be repeated” given the structure’s comparative size and shape.

Resident Rex Cramer, who lives on the street directly next to the boiler house, agrees.

Cramer, who is not part of the legal battle, told Channel 11 that crews have been working to take down parts of the boiler house as the final decision is pending.

“I really wish they’d get around to it and get it over with because the constant banging going on from sunrise to sunset is really getting old,” he said. “It’s been going on for months now and if they’d implode it, the majority of it would be over with.”

A media spokesperson for Charah Solutions had not responded to our request for comment at the time this article was published.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group