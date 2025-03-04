Local

Bomb squad investigating suspicious package left outside of East Liberty business

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Baum Boulevard Suspicious Package
PITTSBURGH — The bomb squad is on scene investigating a suspicious package left outside of a business in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

Public Safety officials are asking people to avoid the 5900 block of Baum Boulevard between Trade and South Beatty streets.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

