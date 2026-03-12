Bomb squad, police investigate suspicious package on East Busway in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh bomb squad assisted officers with an investigation on the East Busway in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said police investigated a suspicious package on the East Busway near The Pennsylvanian.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the bomb squad was also called to that scene.

PRT buses avoided the area and exited the busway at the 26th Street ramp.

Port Authority Police have since cleared the scene and the busway is back open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group