Rep. Deluzio responds after President Trump calls for his, others’ arrests after message to military

President Donald Trump called for the arrest of several democratic lawmakers, including Congressman Chris Deluzio, after a message they posted on social media urging service members and intelligence officials to disobey orders they say are “illegal.”

Pennsylvania Congressman Chris Deluzio, a veteran, spoke on CNN about President Trump’s comments.

Donald Trump is calling for my death and others, and every political leader should condemn the President's violent threats. pic.twitter.com/Cgtmoujsba — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) November 20, 2025

“His response to us putting this video out was to call for our death and hanging. It tells me he has no regard for the law. It tells me he has no regard for the Constitution,” Deluzio said.

Deluzio’s office also shared a statement at 4:00 p.m., which read:

"Congressman Chris Deluzio here. Today, Donald Trump called for my death.

“He called for the arrest and the death of me and several of my colleagues, all of who have either worn the uniform or either served in intelligence services.

“He didn’t want to hear the basic lesson that we know about our Constitution, about the oath we all take when we serve一whether in Congress一or your first day out at boot camp.

“These are bedrock principles in our country, that you follow lawful orders, that the oath to the Constitution, and that the loyalty to the Constitution comes above all.

“I’m not going to be intimidated, I’m not going to be deterred from my duty to represent the people who sent me to Congress, and to uphold my duty to the Constitution.

“Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

Wednesday morning, Deluzio, along with five other Democratic lawmakers, put out the video urging the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders” from the Trump administration.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Today, President Trump reacted to the video on Truth Social, calling for the politicians’ arrests.

In another post, saying, “seditious behavior, punishable by death!”

A few hours ago, Governor Josh Shapiro reacted to the president’s comments.

Donald Trump called for violence this morning against duly elected members of Congress, including two outstanding members of Congress from Pennsylvania who have fought for our country, @RepHoulahan and @RepDeluzio.



Not only has the President failed in his responsibility to lead… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) November 20, 2025

Senator John Fetterman also condemned the social media posts, calling for President Trump not to threaten members of Congress, regardless of which side of the aisle they are on.

