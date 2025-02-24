Bowling fundraiser held in Neville Island to support veterans

NEVILLE ISLAND, Pa. — People gathered in Neville Island to support local veterans through bowling.

The second annual “Bowlapalooza” on Neville Island was held on Sunday.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefitted the Restore 22 organization, which aims to open a coffee shop for veterans.

Organizers said oftentimes veterans have a hard time returning to society after serving and can turn to isolation.

“We’re trying to prevent that by offering programs and activities for veterans, which ultimately lead into our nonprofit coffee shop that will be home for the activities that we want to host,” Restore 22 Executive Director Christine Ree said.

Restore 22 offers programs that focus on mental health, peer support and reintegration.

