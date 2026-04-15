Box truck rollover causing delays near Turnpike

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A rolled-over large box truck is causing delays near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

An alert from the Turnpike Commission says the crash is on the ramp from US 22 E to I-76 around 9:45 a.m.

Our crew saw a large box truck rolled on its side on the shoulder of the road.

Traffic is getting by in one lane, but officials say drivers should expect delays.

Turnpike officials tell us no one was hurt in the crash.

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