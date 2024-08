MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The Boyce Park Wave Pool will be closed this weekend.

The pool was first closed Aug. 12.

Allegheny County Parks said the park has been closed due to power issues.

It will remain closed through the weekend.

Crews are actively working to make repairs.

Allegheny County Parks will provide updates as they are made available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group