Breeze Airways celebrates 3 years of service from Pittsburgh International Airport with deal

Breeze Airways is celebrating three years of service from Pittsburgh International Airport by introducing the “Triple Threat” campaign, offering 35% off roundtrip base fares.

Breeze has flown over 275,000 travelers in and out of Pittsburgh on 1,990 flights.

The offer is valid for travel from Aug. 14 through Feb. 4 and requires the promo code “TRIPLE” at checkout.

