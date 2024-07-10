Local

Breeze Airways celebrates 3 years of service from Pittsburgh International Airport with deal

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Breeze Breeze is offering flights from Pittsburgh. (Courtesy of Breeze)

Breeze Airways is celebrating three years of service from Pittsburgh International Airport by introducing the “Triple Threat” campaign, offering 35% off roundtrip base fares.

Breeze has flown over 275,000 travelers in and out of Pittsburgh on 1,990 flights.

The offer is valid for travel from Aug. 14 through Feb. 4 and requires the promo code “TRIPLE” at checkout.

Click here for more information.

