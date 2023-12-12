Breeze makes for chilly Tuesday morning; temperatures get milder in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Grab the heavy coat again, as temperatures will dip into the upper 20s this morning. The wind chill will be closer to 20 at times, but it’s not as gusty as yesterday. The temperatures will turn milder ahead of a front this afternoon, with highs expected to reach the mid-40s.

A weak cold front will slide through tonight, only bringing a drop in temperature for tomorrow. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s, with temperatures in the low 20s by Thursday morning.

Strong, high pressure will build overhead for the late week, which means some chilly mornings but sunny-filled mild afternoons. Highs by this weekend will head toward 50 degrees, and there won’t be a drop of rain in sight.

