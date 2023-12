PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman.

Police said Caitlin “Cait” Hilpert was last seen Saturday in the Knoxville area at around 10 p.m.

Hipert is known to frequent Knoxville, Carrick and Mount Oliver.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

