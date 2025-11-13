Brentwood police looking to identify person in connection with vape shop burglary

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

Brentwood police shared a photo of a person, who they say is connected with a burglary at the Smoke Glass and Vape shop.

Anyone with information is told to contact Officer Christian Heynes at 412.884.2600 ext. 181 or cheynes@brentwoodpa.gov, or through Crimewatch.

Tips submissions can be made anonymously.

