Bridge beam delivery will cause restrictions on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — Another round of beam deliveries will cause restrictions on the Parkway East.

PennDOT said large trucks carrying the beams will travel through the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Trucks will be traveling on southbound I-79, eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West) and eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East).

The deliveries will end at the plaza outside the suburban side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. PennDOT said the westbound side of I-376 will be stopped for about 15 minutes near the tunnel entrance multiple times intermittently.

The beams will be used as part of the $95 million I-376 Commercial Street Bridge replacement project. Crews said they plan on sliding the new bridge onto the existing alignment.

Drivers are encouraged to check www.511PA.com if they are traveling in that area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group