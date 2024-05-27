Brookline War Memorial Cannon declared a historic monument

PITTSBURGH — On Memorial Day, Brookline residents honored U.S. military personnel by recognizing a new historic monument in their neighborhood.

The Brookline War Memorial Cannon was declared a historic monument ahead of the neighborhood’s Memorial Day Parade.

The declaration featured a playing of taps by a local Boy Scout and a 21-gun salute.

City officials said they couldn’t think of a better piece of history worth the dedication.

“We’re proud of that. We’re proud of our heritage here, and we’re proud of service members who again paid the ultimate sacrifice and the families as well,” City Councilman Anthony Coghill said.

In addition to this historic recognition, the neighborhood’s parade — billed as the largest in southwestern Pennsylvania — celebrated its 90th anniversary this year.

