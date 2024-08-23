Brooklyn Bridge replica in Saxonburg needs repairs. Here’s how you can help

SAXONBRUG, Pa. — The Brooklyn Bridge replica in Saxonburg is in need of repairs.

Saxonburg borough founder John Roebling devised the plans for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City over 100 years ago.

The bridge replica was built in 1985 as a parade float, to represent Saxonburg’s role in the iconic landmark.

It was permanently installed in Roebling Park in 2001.

Friends of the Saxonburg Museum started a GoFundMe page to raise money. Click here to donate.

Tax-exempt donations can be made out to “Save the Bridge” and sent to Friends of Saxonburg Museum, PO Box 17, Saxonburg, PA 16056.

©2024 Cox Media Group