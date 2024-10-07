Brother’s Brother Foundation sends 2 trucks full of supplies to communities devastated by Helene

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh nonprofit continues to aid communities recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Last week, Channel 11 told you about Brother’s Brother Foundation committing $100,000 to six food banks in four states impacted by the devastating storm.

>>> Brother’s Brother Foundation commits funds to help 6 food banks impacted by Helene

The efforts to help aren’t ending with monetary support. Two trucks full of relief items left BBF’s northside warehouse on Monday.

One truck filled with over 38,000 bottles will go to Ashville, North Carolina. The other filled with water, Boost Nutritional Drink and hygiene kits will go to Macon, Georgia.

BBF officials say they’re still looking to offer support in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Additional supply shipments will include items like blankets, diapers, PPE and cleaning products donated through partners like Giant Eagle and Highmark/AHN. BBF is also working with UPMC physicians to assess the mental health impact of the storm and provide oxygen containers for the elderly.

And, the organization is also keeping an eye on another potentially dangerous storm, Hurricane Milton, which was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on Monday and is expected to impact the Tampa area.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Brother’s Brother Foundation. All donations will go toward emergency relief and logistics.

