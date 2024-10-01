Brother’s Brother Foundation commits funds to help 6 food banks impacted by Helene

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh nonprofit organization has already committed a significant amount of money to Hurricane Helene relief.

Channel 11 previously reported that the Brother’s Brother Foundation was monitoring Helene while it was approaching the southeastern U.S. and preparing to help people in the region after the storm hit.

Brother’s Brother told Channel 11 on Monday that, so far, they’ve committed $100,000 to six food banks across four states impacted by the storm — Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

But, the nonprofit hopes to do more. They’re awaiting responses on offers to provide relief supplies, noting that communication has been difficult because of hurricane damage. They’re checking in possible needs in Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia as well.

Overall, Brother’s Brother’s Foundation expects to commit several hundred thousand dollars in relief.

Donations are being accepted on the foundation’s website.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Brother’s Brother Foundation.

