Brothers wanted on multiple warrants, including rape, arrested in Pittsburgh

Two brothers wanted on multiple warrants in Allegheny County were arrested in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Conroy Salmon, 23, and Cameron Salmon, 22, were arrested inside a house along Gearing Avenue the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Conroy Salmon was wanted in West Mifflin on charges from December 2023, he is accused of rape and other sexual offenses involving two underage victims.

Cameron Salmon was wanted in McKeesport and Pitcairn after allegedly running from police by stealing a U-Haul. He also had warrants related to a probation violation and a flight to avoid apprehension charge.

When detectives arrived at the house to arrest the brothers, the sheriff’s office said they heard people running upstairs.

After 25 minutes, detectives breached the door and found them in an upstairs room.

Both of them were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

