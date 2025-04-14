Bruins overwhelm sleepwalking Penguins

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

There are a lot of things to do on a nice Sunday afternoon in the spring. Playing hockey apparently was one of the possibilities that the Pittsburgh Penguins did not seriously consider.

Not for most of it, anyway.

And while they weren’t exactly no-shows at PPG Paints Arena — after all, 20 guys sporting full Penguins regalia were in the building — they managed to be outclassed for most of the first two periods by the team marooned at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston beat them, 4-1, in a game that was that close mostly because Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry kept his team in it much longer than it deserved to be during the first 40 minutes.

