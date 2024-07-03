Local

Bruster’s introduces new ice cream flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

By Jake Dabkowski – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Bruster’s Real Ice Cream is introducing a new flavor to celebrate National Ice Cream Month.

Bruster’s, which is headquartered along the Ohio River in Bridgewater, has more than 200 independently owned franchises throughout 22 states and Guyana.

The announcement of the new flavor, Cookie Jar Crunch, also coincides with Bruster’s 35th year in the ice cream business.

