Bud Light reveals new Steelers limited-edition team cans

PITTSBURGH — Bud Light has revealed their new Steelers limited-edition team cans and team packaging as part of the seasonal launch. As the official sponsor of the NFL, Bud Light does a similar launch for 23 of the NFL’s teams across the league each season. They are now available for fans over 21 at participating retailers.

The Bud Light cans include Steelers-specific branding on the front and back of the can and packaging with specific team designs across it. Their deal with the NFL to do similar launches runs through 2026-27 after it was renewed in 2021, making Bud Light the official beer sponsor of the NFL. This is the 13th season with the company as the NFL’s official sponsor.

In the past, more unique designs were used, such as the ‘Blitzburgh’ designed in 2021. They shot a commercial to go with the NFL campaign, which includes fans from all teams and star tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle going along with their ‘Easy to Sundy’ slogan for the 2023 campaign.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group