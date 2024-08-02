Buncher Company to list Gateway View Plaza for sale

PITTSBURGH — David Heaton remembers getting a tour of Gateway View Plaza, a sprawling office-and-warehouse property next to Station Square along the Ohio Riverfront the last time it was for sale in the year before the pandemic and before he joined and became the CEO of the company that owns it.

Now, after two years as president and CEO of the Buncher Co., Heaton and company have opted to put the complex up for sale again, listing it with Mark Popovich of JLL.

The decision is expected to put on the market the property that includes a little more than 404,000 square feet of commercial space on a 9.9-acre riverfront site between Station Square and the West End Bridge just across the Ohio River from downtown.

