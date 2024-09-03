Bushy Run Battlefield sets reopening date

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A historical park in Westmoreland County that shut down after an EF-1 tornado tore through is about to reopen.

Bushy Run Battlefield on Facebook said it’s reopening on Sept. 10.

The battlefield has been closed since late June, when a tornado knocked down a “significant number of trees” across the 200-acre property, leading to massive clean-up efforts. The park had to cancel its annual Bushy Run Battle reenactment because of the damage.

During the first weekend back open, Bushy Run says admission to the museum and golf cart tours are free.

