Business robbery that inspired community watch group in Brookline was committed by employee

PITTSBURGH — Brookline is cracking down on crime. It comes after a violent robbery had the community on edge.

“We’re not going to put up with crime when it affects people’s livelihoods,” Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill told Channel 11. He represents Brookline.

Wednesday evening, he met with concerned neighbors and business owners to address crime issues.

“Everybody here is very supportive, and they all watch each other’s backs,” Tom Swartz said. he owns Steel City Craft Emporium and started the community watch group “Boulevard Bouncers” after dealing with vandalism issues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brookline residents start community watch group amid ongoing crimes

“I feel like I got mine watched last night,” he said.

Coghill says the watch group is part of the solution. The city will also be deploying “ambassadors” in the neighborhood. They will serve as unarmed “eyes on the street.”

“More importantly, Commander Ripple put a beat cop on Brookline Boulevard for us, today,” Coghill said.

That cop already met with Swartz.

The changes come after a number of incidents including an armed robbery of a beer store, vandalism at a church and an alleged assault of an employee at Chuong’s Cleaners.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Employee hit with fire extinguisher during robbery at Brookline dry cleaning business

“They hit him over the head with a fire extinguisher, apparently. They knocked him out,” owner Elaine Chuong told us at the time.

Now, Channel 11 has learned it was an inside job. Chuong tells us the employee was never assaulted and he’s the one who took money from the cash register.

Pittsburgh Police confirmed to us the person responsible is “known to the owners.”

The Chuongs are not pressing charges, but Channel 11 has uncovered a history of theft-related charges, including federal ones, linked to the employee.

“I understand why they’re not but it’s just sad it came to that,” Swartz said. “All in all, we’re going to work together.”

As for that church vandalism situation, the pastor tells Channel 11 that a man turned himself in after our story aired. They are declining to press charges. Instead, Pastor Lance Rhoades says he’s working to get the man into substance abuse treatment.

Coghill says he plans to update the neighborhood watch group once a month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group