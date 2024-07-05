3 people injured in South Strabane Township crash

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in South Strabane Township.

South Strabane Township officials said the crash happened on North Main Street at Humbert Lane at around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived at the scene of the two-vehicle crash and found bystanders providing care to several patients and a large debris field.

Washington County 911 said that three people were injured in the crash, one of which was ejected during a rollover. One person is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

South Strabane Township police and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

