Busy Ross Township road remains shut down hours after crash seriously injures motorcyclist

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy Ross Township road is closed after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 that police, fire and medics were called to the intersection of Peoples Road and Nelson Run Road around 5:45 p.m.

Our crew on scene was a bike in the middle of the street where the two roads meet, as well as a vehicle with a heavily damaged passenger side door.

Ross Township Police Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp says the motorcyclist is in critical but stable condition.

The road remained closed as of 10:45 p.m., as crash reconstructionists continue investigating.

