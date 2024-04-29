Local

Butler City Police selling shirts to raise money for K9s

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

Butler City Police Department K9 Unit Fundraiser The Butler City Police Department K9 Unit is fundraising by selling supporter T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts. (Butler City Police Department)

CITY OF BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler City Police Department K9 Unit is fundraising by selling t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts for the unit.

The shirts can be purchased by visiting the Butler City Police Department website. Click the shirt image on the home page or the buy shirts button.

According to a press release, the K9 Unit consists of a Lieutenant who is the handler of Chooch and a Sergeant who is the handler of Rico.

The K9 Unit is a resource to not only the City of Butler but also for the surrounding community.

The K9 Unit is fully funded by donations and fundraisers.

