Butler County Humane Society partnership to provide free spay and neuter surgeries for cats

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler County Humane Society has a new partnership that makes it easier for people to spay or neuter their cats at no cost.

The shelter announced its partnership with Operation Spay Neuter (OSN) on Facebook. They say it gives Butler County residents even more options to spay and neuter their pets.

How the program works is simple. Any legal Butler County resident can call OSN at 724-287-7729 to schedule a free spay or neuter surgery for their cat. The surgeries are paid for through the shelter’s SEA program.

