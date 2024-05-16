Butler County school leaders exploring population study

MARS, Pa. — With an expansion project underway and a growing student enrollment, one local district is weighing whether to pay a consulting firm to conduct a population study.

According to the Butler Eagle, the Mars Area School Board recently heard a proposal to pay $19,500 to Davis Demographics, which would collect data and present predictions regarding the future student population.

Channel 11 told you in March that leaders were reviewing a $24 million plan to expand the elementary school amid rapid enrollment growth.

That construction has since been approved, and this week the school board passed a resultant tax increase as part of its new budget.

Parents Channel 11 spoke with on Thursday said that they support the district plans and believe the expansion and research is needed in spite of the cost.

Channel 11 left messages with the superintendent to discuss the population study but at the time this article was published we had not heard back.

