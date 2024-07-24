Butler DA responds to state police commissioner testimony in hearing on Trump assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — The House Judiciary Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler continues Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Chris Paris testified and spoke exclusively with Channel 11.

>> Pennsylvania State Police commissioner testifies in hearing on Trump assassination attempt

However, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said some of the commissioner’s testimony was “misinformation” that he felt necessary to clarify.

On 11 News at 5, the new revelations as more information is brought to light.

