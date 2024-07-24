Local

Butler DA responds to state police commissioner testimony in hearing on Trump assassination attempt

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV

Election 2024 Trump Shooter This aerial photo of the Butler Farm Show, site of the Saturday, July 13, 2024 Trump campaign rally, shown Monday, July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. On Saturday, Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

BUTLER, Pa. — The House Judiciary Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler continues Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Chris Paris testified and spoke exclusively with Channel 11.

>> Pennsylvania State Police commissioner testifies in hearing on Trump assassination attempt

However, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said some of the commissioner’s testimony was “misinformation” that he felt necessary to clarify.

On 11 News at 5, the new revelations as more information is brought to light.

