Butler Farm Show Board of Directors issues statement after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler Farm Show Board of Directors has issued a statement after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening, minutes after the former president took the stage. Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed and two other attendees were injured.

In addition to their statement, the board said the showgrounds were rented by the Trump campaign team and they had no other involvement.

“We want to clarify that our role was limited to providing the venue, with no further involvement in the event,” they said.

Read the full statement below:

“We are grieved by the tragic event that occurred at the Butler Farm Show grounds during former President Donald J. Trump’s rally on Saturday, July 13. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, whose life made a profound impact within the Butler community. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who were injured during the incident and wish them a full recovery.

“The Butler Farm Show is fully cooperating with the FBI’s ongoing investigation into this incident. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, we have been unable to comment on the event until now. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this process.

“The Butler Farm Show has been a beloved community and family tradition since 1948, bringing people together from all walks of life to celebrate agriculture and community. Our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees of the upcoming Butler Farm Show remains unwavering, and your well-being is at the heart of our preparations.”

