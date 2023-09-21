Local

Butler firefighter hurt in crash after training in critical but stable condition, chief says

By WPXI.com News Staff
Channel 11 has received an update about a local firefighter who was hurt in a motorcycle crash while returning from a training exercise.

Johnathan Charles Faith, 31, a member of the West Sunbury Volunteer Fire Department, is in critical but stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after a crash on Route 138 in Clay Township on Tuesday night, the department chief told us.

Faith, a father of two young children, had just participated in a vehicle extrication training exercise with the department when his motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Five firefighters were still at the station and responded to the call.

Faith was flown by medical helicopter to Presby.

It is not believed the other driver was hurt.

