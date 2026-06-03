Butler man sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, ammunition

A Butler man was sentenced for violating federal firearms law.

Thomas Clark, 33, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say when Clark was apprehended on an arrest warrant in January 2024, he dropped the belongings in his possession, including an AR-15-style rifle with no serial number, a revolver and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

As a previously convicted felon, Clark is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

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