Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening new location in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new pizza option is coming to residents in the North Hills.

Caliente Pizza and Draft House, a locally owned and operated restaurant that currently operates seven Pittsburgh area locations, has acquired the former location of Silvioni’s Restaurant at 2125 Babcock Blvd.

Caliente Pizza and Draft House is known for its gourmet pizza offerings, several of which have appeared and won awards at the World Pizza Championships, and selection of craft beers, including those produced at its very own Dough Daddy Brewery. It also operates locations within Acrisure Stadium, PPG Paints Arena and PNC Park.

