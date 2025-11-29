Calm and cold conditions for most of Saturday; snow showers return in the evening

PITTSBURGH — It’s colder this morning as skies have cleared out, especially south of Pittsburgh. However, winds are lighter, so the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor today.

Temperatures will push back into the mid-30s this afternoon, which is still around 10 degrees below average. The next area of low pressure will move through tonight, but weaken a bit. Even so, snow showers will return this evening, initially mainly in areas just north of Pittsburgh.

Additional snow showers will develop overnight, but with air temperatures not far from freezing, widespread impacts to roads are not expected. Any leftover snow showers will change over to rain by mid to late morning Sunday before drying out during the afternoon.

Snow Forecast

After a brief break on Monday, a heavier system will move through on Tuesday, bringing snow for some and rain for others. Confidence is highest in widespread impacts from Pittsburgh points north, with rain more likely to mix in south of I-70. Stay tuned as we hash out the details on that storm’s track.

