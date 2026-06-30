Camera found hidden in WVU hospital restroom, employee identified as suspect

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va — A camera was found hidden inside a WVU hospital restroom, and an employee has been identified as a suspect.

A WVU Hospitals spokesperson told Channel 11 on Monday that a facilities member found the camera inside a non-public staff restroom at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

An employee was identified as a suspect after an internal investigation. That person was reported to law enforcement and suspended from their job.

“All evidence has been turned over to local law enforcement, which is working with the Monongalia County prosecutor. We will continue to work with law enforcement and the prosecutor as the investigation continues,” a WVU Hospitals spokesperson said.

All other restrooms at WVU-affiliated institutions, including Children’s Hospital, the Health Sciences Center and Fairmont Medical Center, were searched. No other cameras were found.

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