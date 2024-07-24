Canon-McMillan School District plans to build new elementary school

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Since the Canon-McMillan School District is growing and more students are enrolling, they plan to build a new elementary school behind Wylandville Elementary School. Once it is built — the old school will be knocked down.

The new elementary school will be able to hold around 1,000 students from kindergarten through fourth grade.

Once construction for the new school is finished — the old school will be demolished and that area turned into an entrance — parking — and a potential turf sports field.

The new school will offer full-day Kindergarten, which is a top priority.

It will also be bigger - to hold more students - as more families continue to move into the district.

Channel 11 told you last year when Canon Mac opened a new state-of-the-art middle school which was also necessary to accommodate the growing district.

There will be a public hearing about these plans and a rendering of what the new school will look like will be shown at that meeting in August.

Construction for the new school is expected to begin early next year and be finished in the summertime of 2026.

