Canon-McMillan schools roll out new system to screen visitors

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The start of the school year brings another line of defense in keeping students and faculty safe at Canon-McMillan schools.

The district has officially introduced its new visitor management system: kiosks at the main entrances of all nine schools and the Central Office.

The system will scan your government-issued ID to collect personal information and check visitors and vendors against sex offender databases. It will also take your picture, which will be shown on a printed temporary badge.

“The ability to just delay the entry to the buildings is key. It’s just giving you more opportunity to screen them, just evaluate their emotional state and get a feel on why they are here and what potential hazards they would bring,” said Dr. Scott Chambers, deputy superintendent for the Canon-McMillan School District

The kiosks are paid for through PCCD safety grants and are the latest extension of the CENTIGIX technology that Channel 11 introduced to you in the Spring: a ‘wearable’ crisis alert system for staff that allows them to use their security ID badge as a panic button.

“The system allows us to preset notifications, so for example, at this building, the principal, the CRO, and the secretary would get a notice on their smartphone,” Chambers said.

Each kiosk has its own specific QR code, so you can use your own device to “skip the line” and check in if a lot of visitors are waiting.

“[It will] hopefully speed up entry to the building, if we have a high volume of folks. We could even send that QR code out in advance if we were expecting large parties, and they can take care of check-in prior to arrival,” Chambers said.

When visitors leave each school, they are required to turn in their temporary badges to the main office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group