Canonsburg man charged with nearly a dozen counts of sexually exploiting minors

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Canonsburg man has been charged with nearly a dozen counts involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Justin A. Darby, 36, allegedly received and attempted to receive material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor on five different occasions from September to October 2021, as well as one instance in February 2024 , the Department of Justice said.

Darby allegedly also distributed such material on one occasion in September 2021.

The Department of Justice said that, from Sept. 20, 2021, through Oct. 29, 2021, Darby accessed with intent to view material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, and that, on Feb. 6, 2024, Darby induced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.

Darby is also charged with altering, destroying, concealing or covering up records and documents associated with a messaging app on his cell phone on two separate dates.

Darby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

