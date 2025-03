PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into an automotive shop in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of West Liberty and Brookside avenues.

Our crews saw damage to the bricks and window on the front of the building.

There were no reports of any injuries.

