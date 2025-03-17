Car crashes into front of Fayette County day care

A car slammed into the front of a day care in Fayette County Monday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were dispatched to Hopwood Child Care on Hopwood Fairchance Road around 8 a.m.

Troopers said that when they arrived on scene, they found a gold Mercury Sable in the parking lot with front-end damage, as well as damage to the outside of the building.

According to state police, video surveillance shows the car entering the parking lot at a slow speed and then accelerating into the building.

The 81-year-old driver and passenger were not injured. No one inside the building was injured either.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group