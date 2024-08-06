Local

Car crashes into Richland Township Dollar Tree

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Car crashes into Richland Township Dollar Tree

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the Dollar Tree in Richland Township on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Dollar Tree at 400 Walmart Drive around 8:15 p.m.

>> CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE SCENE <<

When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, our crew saw a sedan being towed away and visible damage to the front of the building.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about the cause of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency pothole repair closes busy Downtown Pittsburgh ramp until further notice
  • Man charged in deadly stabbing of 73-year-old woman in Arnold called 911 on himself
  • Man found dead in Ohio River in May identified as missing Pittsburgh man
  • VIDEO: Home demolished after partially collapsing in North Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read