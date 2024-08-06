Car crashes into Richland Township Dollar Tree

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into the Dollar Tree in Richland Township on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Dollar Tree at 400 Walmart Drive around 8:15 p.m.

When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, our crew saw a sedan being towed away and visible damage to the front of the building.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about the cause of the crash.

