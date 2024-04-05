Local

Car crashes in North Park, bringing down utility pole, wires

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Car crash A car crashed just after 1 a.m. along Old Ingomar Road, near the Ingomar and Ninebark shelters in North Park.

A car crashed in North Park early Friday, flipping over and bringing down utility wires.

It happened just after 1 a.m. along Old Ingomar Road, near the Ingomar and Ninebark shelters.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows a car on its roof and a pole and wires down.

Duquesne Light reported about 85 outages in the area, but power has since been restored.

Officials told Channel 11 no one was injured.

