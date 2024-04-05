Car crashes in North Park, bringing down utility pole, wires

A car crashed in North Park early Friday, flipping over and bringing down utility wires.

It happened just after 1 a.m. along Old Ingomar Road, near the Ingomar and Ninebark shelters.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows a car on its roof and a pole and wires down.

Duquesne Light reported about 85 outages in the area, but power has since been restored.

Officials told Channel 11 no one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group