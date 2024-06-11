Local

Car riddled with bullets on Pittsburgh’s North Side; person of interest detained, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A car was riddled with bullets on Pittsburgh’s North Side Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to Foreland Street at around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a black sedan that had been shot multiple times.

The driver’s side window was shot out and the windshield was shot through.

A person of interest was detained after police spoke with witnesses and reviewed camera footage. Police have not identified them or said if any charges will be filed.

No reports of any injuries have been made.

