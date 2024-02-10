Car rolls onto its side on Route 19 in Perry North

PITTSBURGH — Drivers in the Perry North area may have experienced some traffic delays after a car rolled onto its side.
Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Perrysville Avenue (Route 19) and Connie Drive at 3:11 p.m.
Members of the Seville Volunteer Fire Company said the original call reported a person trapped in the vehicle.
Investigators say no one was injured in the crash.
Route 19 was closed from Connie Drive to Bascom Avenue while the crash was cleaned up.
9 volunteers also helped out at the scene.
