Car rolls onto its side on Route 19 in Perry North

PITTSBURGH — Drivers in the Perry North area may have experienced some traffic delays after a car rolled onto its side.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Perrysville Avenue (Route 19) and Connie Drive at 3:11 p.m.

Members of the Seville Volunteer Fire Company said the original call reported a person trapped in the vehicle.

Investigators say no one was injured in the crash.

Route 19 was closed from Connie Drive to Bascom Avenue while the crash was cleaned up.

9 volunteers also helped out at the scene.

