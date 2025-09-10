Car rolls over, crashes over hillside near playground in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Swissvale Tuesday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 2000 block of Collingwood Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

A car had rolled onto its side and over a hill near a playground and basketball court in that area.

Crews at the scene tell Channel 11 that no one was inside the car when they got there. It is unclear where the driver is at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

