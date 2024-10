AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A car slammed into a CVS in Ambridge Monday.

Beaver County 911 said crews were called to the 300 block of Eighth Street for a car into a building.

Our crew at the scene saw a Honda more than halfway into the store. It went through a brick wall.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The CVS store is closed.

