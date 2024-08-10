Carnegie home damaged in early Saturday morning fire

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The inside of a Carnegie home sustained serious fire damage on Saturday morning.

Several area fire companies responded to a home on 3rd Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene didn’t see signs of fire damage on the outside of the home, but photos posted online by the Rennderdale Volunteer Fire Department show significant damage inside.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

